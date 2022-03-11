Advertisement

Snow ends, cold doesn’t quite yet

Cold air sticks around for a few days after snow winds down.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Light snow wraps up tonight for most, with chilly temperatures here to stay for a little while longer.

Some slick roads are still possible this evening, but that should go away as well. Lows tonight reach the mid 10s. Highs on Friday and Saturday both struggle to reach the lower 30s, and wind chills will likely be stuck in the upper 10s at best for much of the day. This is the result of a secondary cold front sweeping through later on Friday morning, allowing a bit of arctic air to arrive. This sets up an especially cold start on Saturday morning, with low single-digits for air temperatures and wind chills dipping below zero.

Then, a big shift happens when highs jump into the upper 50s on Sunday. For the rest of the 7-day forecast, there is no sign of a major reversal in temperatures. In fact, they climb well above normal by the middle of next week, before only a modest cooling by the end of it.

