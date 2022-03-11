Advertisement

Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at least $200,000.(GWS Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Tin Man finally got his heart, thanks to the Wizard of Oz.

He also had his trusty oil can. And now, you can have it, too, if you have the money to spare.

One of multiple oil cans belonging to the Tin Man, played in the 1939 film by actor Jack Haley, is up for auction.

It’s all part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Collection with GWS Auctions.

The oil can is thought to be the last original item left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume.

Opening bids for the item will start at $50,000.

The rest of the Tin Man’s iconic silver-hued costume is thought to be lost. But maybe for this piece, there’s no place like “your home.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunk driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation