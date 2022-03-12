African Catholics in NYC find community at French Mass

NEW YORK (AP) — The French language is rooted in the history of the Church of Notre Dame in New York, which was founded in 1910 by French missionaries. Originally, it served immigrants from France; today, the city’s diverse French-speaking African diaspora make up the majority of those who attend its French Mass. They come from countries such as Senegal, Ivory Coast and Togo.

The church’s choir infuses African rhythms with traditional French hymns, creating a unique tone for the service. For many parishioners, the French Mass is not just about language. It is also about feeling spiritually fulfilled and finding community that evokes their homelands.

