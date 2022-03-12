Advertisement

Bohannon’s late 3 propels Hawkeyes to Big Ten championship final

Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat Indiana 80-77 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament final.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball team is one step closer to achieving a feat that has eluded them since 2006.

Sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon launched a deep three-point shot with one second remaining to secure the win for the Hawkeyes against the Indiana Hoosiers 80-77. Bohannon’s shot was one of three 3-point baskets made by him in the last 2:26 of the second half, with Keegan Murray contributing a fourth 3-point bucket as part of his 32 point scoring effort.

The Hawkeyes trailed for the entirety of the second half until Bohannon’s first points of the second half tied the game at 71 apiece.

Iowa will face the winner of the other Big Ten Tournament semifinal game between Michigan State and Purdue. The championship game takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
Local artist Frank Hoffmaster has painted a new mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly on...
Artist paints surprise mural of Breasia Terrell and Italia Kelly, family reacts
A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect for much of the area, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Another round of snow, accumulations possible