Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

(AP) -Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its third week with Russian troops pressing their offensive across the country. Ukraine’s government said on Saturday that Russia’s troops have shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the besieged city of Mariupol. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Across Ukraine, urban areas are pounded with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where front line cities were reduced to rubble. Bombardment intensified as Russian units fanned out to prepare for an assault on the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainians have vowed to annihilate any Russian forces who enter the capital.

