Temperatures increase substantially on Sunday

Warmer air arrives on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A change in wind direction brings in a warmer air mass for the end of the weekend.

Southwesterly, and eventually westerly, winds will allow that air mass to move off the plains and into the Midwest. This will put the brakes on temperatures falling overnight, only reaching an early night low in the low 20s. Highs bounce back into the upper 50s and low 60s for most on Sunday.

Temperatures stay fairly consistent through Tuesday, then another push of even warmer air arrives for Wednesday. Highs by then will likely be in the upper 60s, with some 70s possible.

A chance for rain appears toward the end of our 7-day forecast, with a modest cool-down in highs.

