A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It is frigid this morning, with temperatures in the single digits. Saturday afternoon will be well below normal, with highs only climbing to the 30s. It will also be sunny with only a few clouds.

Winds will bring in warmer air on Sunday, allowing high temperatures to climb into the 50s with sunshine. Temperatures will stay warm through the workweek, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

