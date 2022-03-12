Advertisement

Zelenskyy open for talks with Putin in Israel

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s open for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Israel ,but only if there is a cease-fire in place.

Zelenskyy said Saturday he told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he would be ready to meet Putin in Jerusalem. Bennett visited Moscow for a meeting with Putin and spoke repeatedly with Zelenskyy and the leaders of France and Germany as he sought to help mediate an end to the war.

Zelenskyy said Bennett informed him about his talks with Putin, adding that he can’t share details.

Putin has ignored numerous previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy.

Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskyy said the Russians could take the Ukrainian capital “only if they kill us all.”

“If that is their goal, let them come,” he said. “If they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv but they will have to leave on that land alone, certainly without us.

“Even if they bring a million Russians here, they can’t occupy Ukraine,” he added.

Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite its repeated pleas. He said that Ukraine has sought for ways to procure air defense assets, but he wouldn’t mention any details.

