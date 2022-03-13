Advertisement

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine. Small rallies also took place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations. Trade unions called a protest in Berlin where sunny weather was expected to boost the turnout. Protests were also planned in Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

In Russia, rights group OVD-Info said 135 people had been detained in 20 cities as of early afternoon Moscow time.

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters staged a march Sunday in Taipei to protest the Russian invasion.

