Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month. The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark’s service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County. The Clark’s home in the Winterset area didn’t have a basement. His family said he died while protecting his wife.

A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher of Chariton will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton. Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park. A friend says Fisher was staying at the park at the time.

