Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids

The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two state schools in Iowa are headed to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes were given a 5-seed, drawing the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders. Both teams won their conference tournaments, with Iowa earning that title on Sunday afternoon. The game will take place on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Iowa State University Cyclones will be a 6-seed this year, matching up against the 11th-seeded LSU Tigers. The Cyclones take the court on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Game times are yet to be announced by the NCAA.

