Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKLIN, Kan. (AP) — An accident in southwestern Kansas has claimed the lives of three children from Iowa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 near the town of Bucklin. The patrol says a 2008 Mercury was westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Mercury, 43-year-old David Clements of West Des Moines, Iowa, sustained serious injuries. Three children in the Mercury died. The patrol identified them as 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements, and 7-year-old Harper Clements. The children were from Johnston, Iowa. The patrol report did not state the relationship between the driver and the children.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt.

