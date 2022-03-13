Advertisement

Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease

Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease
Ukraine refugees tell harrowing tales even as numbers ease(MGN/Mariupol City Council (Ukraine))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUCEAVA, Romania (AP) — Elena Yurchuk saw families with children blown up and the hospital she worked in reduced to rubble during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 44-year-old nurse from the northern Ukrainian town of Chernihiv says “I don’t know if I have a home or not.” Yurchuk has arrived to safety in the Romanian border town of Suceava that has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past days.

The number of people arriving in neighboring countries from Ukraine appears to have eased in the past week. The refugees’ harrowing accounts of destruction and death are evidence of the continued suffering of civilians in Ukrainian cities besieged by the Russian forces.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City
Kaleb Sanders
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest in Ottumwa
New Hampshire's Mount Washington
Owner of Cog Railway proposes lodging on Mount Washington

Latest News

A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
Iowa Tornado
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq