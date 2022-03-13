warmer temperatures return Sunday and stick around for the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Spring returns to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures Sunday morning in the 20s & 30s. Thanks to warm air moving into the region from the west, Sunday’s highs will be well above normal in the 50s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Temperatures will stay warm through the workweek, with highs through Friday in the 50s & 60s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Friday.

