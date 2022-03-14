Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Games in the women’s bracket for the NCAA basketball tournament will take place in two Iowa cities this week.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes will host a first-round matchup as the 2-seed in the Greensboro regional, facing off against 15th-seeded Illinois State on Friday in Iowa City. Both the Hawks and the Redbirds won their conference tournaments, the latter knocking out the University of Northern Iowa Panthers to capture the Missouri Valley Conference crown.

In Ames, the Iowa State University Cyclones were given a 3-seed spot against the 14th-seeded University of Texas-Arlington. That game will also take place on Friday.

If both teams win their first two games in the tournament, it would set up a game between the in-state rivals in Greensboro in the Sweet 16 round.

Exact start times have yet to be announced by the NCAA.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.