Advertisement

Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament

The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament...
The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Games in the women’s bracket for the NCAA basketball tournament will take place in two Iowa cities this week.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes will host a first-round matchup as the 2-seed in the Greensboro regional, facing off against 15th-seeded Illinois State on Friday in Iowa City. Both the Hawks and the Redbirds won their conference tournaments, the latter knocking out the University of Northern Iowa Panthers to capture the Missouri Valley Conference crown.

In Ames, the Iowa State University Cyclones were given a 3-seed spot against the 14th-seeded University of Texas-Arlington. That game will also take place on Friday.

If both teams win their first two games in the tournament, it would set up a game between the in-state rivals in Greensboro in the Sweet 16 round.

Exact start times have yet to be announced by the NCAA.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
MGN
Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident
A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
A very cold Saturday followed by a much warmer Sunday
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City.
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City

Latest News

The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids
The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team lifts the Big Ten Tournament trophy after defeating...
Hawkeyes hold on against Purdue, secure Big Ten tournament title for first time since 2006
The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.
Murray leads No. 24 Iowa past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain.
AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain