Pleasant week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The week ahead features plenty of days with pleasant, spring-like temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Look for today and tomorrow to be a lot like Sunday was with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few more clouds around today with partly cloudy skies back on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warm one of the week, but also gusty, as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 60s thanks to the help of some southwesterly winds. A passing front brings us back to the 50s Thursday with chances for some rain showers later in the day, overnight, and into Friday. Highs by Friday are topping out around 50, still slightly above average for this time of year. Have a great week!

