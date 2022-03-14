Temperatures stay warm with highs in the 60s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Mild temperatures in the 30s are expected overnight after a lovely Monday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tuesday is also expected to be spring-like with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tuesday night will also be fairly warm with lows close to 40.

Strong winds will bring even warmer air into the region from the southwest on Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.