Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
Iowa Democratic caucus could soon be a thing of the past
MGN
Three Iowa children killed in southwestern Kansas accident
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids

Latest News

A pro-Democratic super PAC says former President Donald Trump violated federal campaign laws by...
Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine
In a letter Monday, Democrats asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate whether the...
House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer