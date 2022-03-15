Very Warm temperatures on Wednesday.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our spring like weather pattern continues! Temperatures will be mild Tuesday night with lows only dropping into the low 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Wednesday will be breezy with winds coming from the southwest from 15 to 25 mph. The strong winds will also bring more warm air into the region, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 70s. Clouds will build across the region ahead of a low pressure system.

A few light showers are possible Thursday afternoon with heavier rain expected Thursday night and into Friday morning. Colder air will also come in Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

