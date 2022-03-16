Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $100 million in funding for Iowa airports

Planes getting ready to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport tarmac (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s eight commercial airports may soon see a facelift.

Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday announced $100 million in funding for terminal, parking and hangar modernization and renovation projects, through the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund.

In a news release, Gov. Reynolds said the funds will help strengthen and modernize Iowa’s airports, which she stressed are essential.

“Iowa’s commercial airports play a vital role in supporting the economic development and prosperity of our state, and we need to ensure that continues to be the case for many more years to come,” Gov. Reynolds. “This significant investment will help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth through transformative projects that will greatly benefit Iowans and other travelers that utilize our air transportation system.”

Ninety percent of the funds are expected to be granted to airports based on passenger numbers from 2019, prior to the pandemic, with the remaining 10 percent divided equally among the eight commercial airports.

The governor’s office said Iowa’s airport system supported 2.2 million passengers and 142 million pounds of cargo in 2019.

