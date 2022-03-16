Advertisement

J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1

J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - J.D. Scholten has officially announced he is running for the Iowa House.

In a release from the campaign, Scholten said he will be running for the new District 1, which represents the Sioux City area. State Rep. Chris Hallo, who currently represents District, has announced he is not running for re-election.

“Growing up in Sioux City, graduating high school, attending college, playing professional baseball for the Explorers, and now living here as an adult, this is my home through and through,” said Scholten in a press release. “Sioux City has given me so much, I want to give back to the city I love.”

In the past, Scholten has run for the U.S. House. In 2018 and 2020 he was the Democratic nominee in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, where he lost to Steve King and Randy Feenstra respectively.

