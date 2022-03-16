Advertisement

More clouds, eventually more precipitation on the way

Clouds build overnight, leading to a chance for rain that develops later Thursday night.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A somewhat more active weather pattern is ahead of us, with a few chances for somewhat substantial rainfall soon.

The first arrives later on Thursday into Friday, as an area of low pressure passes near the area. Rain becomes likely Thursday night and Friday, with the potential for some snowflakes to mix in parts of Friday. Accumulation would be little to none, based on temperatures and our recent warm days.

Highs do dip with this system to just 40 on Friday. A recovery to 50s and 60s follows quickly for the weekend.

Then, another storm system arrives early next week. It will have access to plenty of moisture again, prompting a good chance of rain centered around Tuesday. Temperatures dip, slightly, toward the 50s after this system.

