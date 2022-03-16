Advertisement

A windy and warm Wedne

Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH this afternoon.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Winds have turned out of the south overnight and will pick up in speed throughout the morning. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH this afternoon, pumping our highs into the low 70s possible in the south and west. Temperatures trend downward for the rest of the week. Skies cloud over tonight ahead of a small chance for rain on Thursday. The bulk of this system looks to remain south of us, but a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out, mainly overnight into Friday. We’re down to near seasonal, in the 40s by Friday, warming back to the 60s for the Vernal Equinox on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race
Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
Rick Stewart.
Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa
A beating of an Asian woman was caught on video.
Police: Man who hit Asian woman more than 125 times in apartment building arrested
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Latest News

Today will be unseasonably warm and quite gusty. Look for southwest winds to gust 20-30 MPH...
First Alert Forecast
Very warm temperatures on Wednesday
Very Warm temperatures on Wednesday.
Very warm temperatures on Wednesday
Very warm temperatures on Wednesday
Above average temperatures continue through the work week with highs today in the mid to upper...
Another mild one!