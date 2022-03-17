Advertisement

Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.”

Koch said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk.

Koch said it’s in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.

A theater and swimming facility where hundreds were taking refuge was bombed. (CNN, Maxar Technologies, From Телеканал Дом, Maxim Kach, Azov Battalion)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Man gets 20 years’ prison for Iowa crash that killed woman
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
FILE - House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., presides...
House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit