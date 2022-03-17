Advertisement

Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car

Marissa Frederick
Marissa Frederick(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 7:41 pm, Ottumwa Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Ward Street for a report of a woman driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated with two minor children inside the vehicle.

Officers arrived at the residence and knocked on the door numerous times before 34-year-old Marissa Kay Frederick came to the door. Officers observed Frederick’s two minor children inside the residence. Frederick was sleeping.

Police say that upon contact, Frederick was observed to have a strong odor of alcohol on her, extremely slurred speech, and poor balance, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages.

Frederick was offered and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.

At approximately 8:25 pm, officers arrested Frederick on the basis that due to her level of intoxication she was unable to care for and protect her children.

The children were left in the care of family members upon her arrest.

She was charged with Child Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Persons.

