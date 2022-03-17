Rain chances picking up to end the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cloudy skies and rain chances along with slightly cooler temperatures will make our St. Patrick’s Day feel quite different than yesterday. Look for highs in the low 50s north to low 60s south. Scattered rain showers are possible, on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to remain light. A stronger system brings better rain chances tomorrow. As temperatures cool into the 30s early in the morning, some light snow could mix in as well, thought little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. Highs cool to the 40s Friday, rebounding into the 50s and 60s this weekend. Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day!

