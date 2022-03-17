Advertisement

Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - A Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to Tass.

The United States embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

