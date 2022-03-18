Ottumwa police find deceased woman next to car; ask for help in identifying her

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately, 11:35 am, Ottumwa Police received a report of an individual lying on the ground next to a vehicle in the area of Madison Avenue and Adeline Road.

Police arrived and confirmed that the individual on the ground was deceased.

The deceased person was an elderly white woman. Police say she did not have any identification on her person.

No foul play is suspected.

Police ask that residents check in on their elderly relatives or neighbors to verify that they are okay. If anyone suspects they know the identity of the deceased female, please call the police at 641-683-0661.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.