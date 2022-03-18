Advertisement

Precipitation winds down, temperatures wind up

Temperatures stay chilly as rain, perhaps featuring a few snow flakes, falls.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain, which could mix with a few snowflakes, tapers off over the next few hours, leading to a cloudy and relatively windy night head.

Lows fall into the 30s. Saturday, after morning clouds clear, expect highs to bounce back fairly significantly into the 50s. A wind shift on Saturday night promotes even warmer air to return to the region, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s likely both Sunday and Monday.

The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain once again that could last through much of Wednesday. Cooler air comes with it, though some warming will be seen by Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marissa Frederick
Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
9 adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story

Latest News

Rain and snow tapers off tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Rain showers, gusty winds, and cool temperatures take us through Friday.
Rain continues today
Rain showers, gusty winds, and cool temperatures take us through Friday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
More Downs and Ups