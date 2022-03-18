Precipitation winds down, temperatures wind up

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain, which could mix with a few snowflakes, tapers off over the next few hours, leading to a cloudy and relatively windy night head.

Lows fall into the 30s. Saturday, after morning clouds clear, expect highs to bounce back fairly significantly into the 50s. A wind shift on Saturday night promotes even warmer air to return to the region, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s likely both Sunday and Monday.

The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing widespread rain once again that could last through much of Wednesday. Cooler air comes with it, though some warming will be seen by Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.