Rain continues today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain showers continue with us throughout Friday. Look for light to moderate rainfall across eastern Iowa, totaling half an inch to an inch in most areas by the time rain moves out Friday night. Some snow could mix in but little to no accumulation. is expected It will also be gusty today with northeasterly winds gusting 20-30 MPH. Temperatures remain rather steady in the upper 30s or low 40s with wind chills in the lower 30s. Look for gradual clearing on Saturday with temperatures warming back to the low 50s. 60s are possible to start spring on Sunday. Have a great weekend!

