Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ‘The Power of the Dog’

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) -Next week, Ari Wegner could make Oscar history. The 37-year-old Australian has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography for helping to create the indelible images of “The Power of the Dog” alongside director Jane Campion.

Together, Campion and Wegner battled the extreme conditions of the New Zealand landscape to transport audiences to a desolate ranch in 1920s Montana and create an unforgettable piece about human fragility, that garnered the most nominations of any film this year. Wegner is only the second woman to have been nominated for the award.

