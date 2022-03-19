Advertisement

Clear skies overnight, with even warmer temperatures on the way

Temperatures turn cool tonight, but quite a bit warmer by afternoon on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather continues for the end of the weekend, with warmer air to move in as well.

Skies remain clear tonight as lows drop into the mid 30s. Southerly winds on Sunday will be the key, along with a large amount of sunshine for most of the day, to send our highs into the upper 60s or low 70s. Expect similar temperatures on Monday, but with quite a bit more cloudiness after they build in later Sunday evening.

The clouds represent the first signs of an incoming storm system, which likely generates rain by late afternoon or evening on Monday. The storm system will be moving rather slowly through the region, likely leading to a prolonged period of rain and some thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. On the tail end of the storm, we could see a few snowflakes mix in on Wednesday night before the system finally exits.

Rainfall amounts with this system will likely exceed 0.50″, with totals between 1″ to 2″ possible.

Cooler temperatures are accompanied by the rain, though some warming toward the 50s looks likely again by next weekend.

