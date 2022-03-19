Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It is a cold morning with temperatures in the upper 30s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with lingering clouds. However, clouds will gradually clear across the area this afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the 50s. Due to a clear sky, overnight temperatures will cool back into the mid- 30s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine on Sunday, which will continue to last into the afternoon, with daytime highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will be in the low 70s on Monday before our next low-pressure system moves into the midwest bringing another chance for precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.