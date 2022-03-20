Advertisement

Blue Jays stun Hawkeyes in NCAA second round 64-62

The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue...
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Chelsie Brown/KCRG)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points, hitting a key 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, and No. 10 seed Creighton eliminated No. 2 seed Iowa from the NCAA tournament 64-62 on Sunday.

Emma Ronziek and Payton Brotzki each had 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to next week’s Greensboro Region semifinals.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.

