Campus ministries soothe, rally students shaken over Ukraine

Campus ministries soothe, rally students shaken over Ukraine
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Across the United States, campus ministries of different denominations are working to bring comfort to college students who have been plunged deeper into feelings of crisis and helplessness by the war in Ukraine. The need is great, with many students already traumatized by two years of pandemic disruption and isolation.

From Ivy League schools to public institutions to Catholic universities, chaplains are organizing relief drives, holding prayer vigils, staging concerts of sacred music and bringing together international students who have experienced war. The faith leaders say a sense of community helps religious and nonreligious students alike cope, particularly those with loved ones in war zones.

