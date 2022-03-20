Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa governor’s office has issued a proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff until Midnight on Sunday after the death of a congressman from Alaska.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the order on Saturday after the news of the passing of United States Rep. Don Young (R-AK). Young, who died Friday at the age of 88, was the current longest-serving congressperson.

“We honor Congressman Young’s tremendous dedication to public service for our country,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “Through his years, Congressman Young fought hard for the people of Alaska and earned the title of dean of the Congress, serving since 1973. Kevin and I join with Iowans in remembrance of the Congressman’s legacy.”

The order is in conjunction with a federal order issued by President Joe Biden’s office.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40 year old man is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Ottumwa
Ottumwa police find deceased woman next to car; ask for help in identifying her
Marissa Frederick
Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car
Justin Blauwet holding the woolly mammoth tooth he found.
11-pound woolly mammoth tooth discovered at Sheldon, IA construction site
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over Arlington
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over UT Arlington
Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from the war
Ukraine’s cultural capital no longer distant from the war
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind 'The Power of the Dog'
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ‘The Power of the Dog’