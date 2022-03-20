Advertisement

Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine
Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine(MGN/Ukrainian State Emergency Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several grassroots groups and volunteers as far away as Los Angeles are working to extricate elderly Holocaust survivors from Ukraine. It’s been a partnership of sorts between Jewish and non-Jewish groups from around the world. These networks are recruiting bus and taxi operators based on referrals to not just evacuate, but also help those left behind access food, medicine and in-home care.

Volunteers helping with the effort say the situation in Kharkiv is dire and extremely dangerous for these vulnerable residents. But many residents are reluctant to leave their longtime homes, worried about the impact of the journey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
40 year old man is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Ottumwa
Ottumwa police find deceased woman next to car; ask for help in identifying her
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
Marissa Frederick
Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina

Latest News

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 in Austin, Texas; suspect in custody
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
It was an important day at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial as one of two missing portraits of the...
9/11 Museum and Memorial adds second to last victim portrait