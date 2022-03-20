Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
40 year old man is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Ottumwa
Ottumwa police find deceased woman next to car; ask for help in identifying her
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
Marissa Frederick
Ottumwa woman arrested for child neglect after allegedly drinking and driving with children in car
Firing-squad executions have been given the greenlight in South Carolina.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina

Latest News

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail