Sunshine and warmer temperatures are in Sunday’s forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri are starting Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. Thanks to southerly winds and sun, temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. However, clouds will build in from the west Sunday afternoon, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the 50s.

Monday will be cloudy, but winds will continue to come from the south causing temperatures to rise into the 70s. Next week, a low-pressure system will move through the midwest, bringing in another chance for rain Monday night through Wednesday night.

