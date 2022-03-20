Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say two people were injured in a shooting outside a bar.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man was taken from the bar to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Parizek says he is expected to survive. A second person later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek says occurred in the same shooting.
Parizek says the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the bar. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
