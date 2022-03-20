Advertisement

Ukraine war is backdrop in US push for hypersonic weapons

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy is rushing to field its first hypersonic weapon in a race with Russia and China to develop the new class of weapons. The Navy could be installing it on a warship starting as soon as late next year. Hypersonic weapons travel at speeds akin to ballistic missiles but are difficult to shoot down because of their maneuverability.

The Russian military claimed Saturday and Sunday to have used the weapon against targets in Ukraine. However the Pentagon couldn’t confirm a hypersonic weapon was used. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is serving as a backdrop as the Pentagon releases its budget proposal later this month.

