Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After a lovely start to the work week, rain showers are possible late Monday night ahead of a low pressure system. Heavy rain will continue on and off all day Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s on Tuesday afternoon. 

Precipitation is also expected to linger Wednesday morning and gradually decrease Wednesday afternoon. Through Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall will be in our western counties such as Wapello, Davis, Putnam, and Sullivan counties and with 1-1.5 inches of rain possible. Farther to the east around 1 inch of rain is expected.

