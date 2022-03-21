Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
40 year old man is in the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Ottumwa
Ottumwa police find deceased woman next to car; ask for help in identifying her
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton...
Bluejays stun Hawkeyes in NCAA second round 64-62

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in hearings of the...
LIVE: Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed questions from GOP
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents