Advertisement

2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

Katarina Blennow lays flowers outside Malmo Latin School in Malmo, Sweden Tuesday, March 22,...
Katarina Blennow lays flowers outside Malmo Latin School in Malmo, Sweden Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, during an after-school incident at the high school.(Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The victims were two women in their 50s, police said.

The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record, and police didn’t disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive hasn’t been established.

“For now it is far too early to comment on that,” Malmo Police Chief Petra Stenkula told a news conference.

She said officers arrived and found the suspect and two victims on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after they were alerted, adding that the situation was then “under control.”

Stenkula didn’t confirm a report by the Aftonbladet newspaper, saying the male student himself called authorities to say he had killed two people, had put down his weapons and was on the third floor.

Police made “seizures” and a forensic examination “will allow us to better understand what happened,” Stenkula said, adding authorities have no information of any further injuries.

Police said they were called at 5:12 p.m. Monday. Scores of ambulances and patrol cars rushed to the school, and armed police were seen entering the building, which was cordoned off.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical, and students locked themselves inside classrooms.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she reacted “with sadness and dismay” to the killings, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

All classes were suspended Tuesday and the school was closed.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation. It was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years
Heavy rain showers begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday
Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama warned as storm approaches
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Jackson faces initial round of questioning during Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Historic Supreme Court nominee hearings begin
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages