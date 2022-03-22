Advertisement

Germany honors survivor of Nazi camps, 96, killed in Ukraine

Ukraine flags held during prayer vigil
Ukraine flags held during prayer vigil
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but was killed last week during an attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. He was 96.

The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on Friday.

Romanchenko was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee.

Opening a session of Germany’s parliament on Tuesday, the deputy speaker paid tribute to Romanchenko, who was taken to Germany as a forced laborer in 1942.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence in memory of him and other victims of the war.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years
Heavy rain showers begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday
Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
LIVE: Jackson faces initial round of questioning during Supreme Court confirmation hearings
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat