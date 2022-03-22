Advertisement

Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

They stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing. (Source: KDKA)
By Chris Hoffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A homeowner in Pennsylvania and her boyfriend made a disturbing discovery on her property that explained the many times she could smell a foul odor around her home.

Tracey Douds has lived in her mobile home for about five years.

“I’ve felt weird since I’ve been here, and I didn’t know why or is it just me,” Douds said.

Her boyfriend stumbled upon human remains underneath the home while fixing the plumbing.

At first, she thought he was trying to be funny but then confirmed there were human bones when they went to double-check.

The pair called 911 and police came to investigate.

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t want to mess around with it.

State police said it is unclear how the person died.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years
Heavy rain showers begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday
Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
1 killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county
Officials say COVID-19 trends that happen in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. a few...
US health officials expect COVID-19 uptick in next few weeks
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Couy Griffin is charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Judge hears closing arguments in 2nd Capitol riot trial
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom