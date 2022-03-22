Advertisement

Iowa senator, Judiciary Committee colleagues grill President Biden’s Supreme Court pick

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday. Committee Democrats emphasized Judge Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the most senior Republican member on the committee, still has questions.

“Do you agree with Justice [Stephen] Breyer and Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsberg that court packing is a bad idea?” asked Grassley.

“It is a policy question for Congress, and I am particularly mindful of not speaking to policy issues,” said Jackson.

In his allotted 30 minutes of questioning, Grassley touched on this idea of adding seats to the bench, gun rights, allowing cameras inside the Supreme Court, civil rights, and more.

Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. A graduate of Harvard, Judge Jackson was a federal public defender before being named to the federal bench in 2012. Judge Jackson currently serves on the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Judge Jackson is set to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Grassley keyed in on the philosophy that would guide Breyer’s potential replacement.

“There’s 115 justices that served before you. If you are approved by the Senate, is there any of them now or in the past that has a judicial philosophy that most closely resembles your own?” said Grassley.

“I haven’t studied the philosophies of all of the prior justices. I will say I come to this position at this moment as a judge who comes from practice,” said Jackson.

Questioning from senators is expected to continue well into the evening on Capitol Hill, continuing through the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years
Heavy rain showers begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday
Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

Latest News

J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1
A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck...
Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law
Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Grassley files nomination papers to seek 8th US Senate term