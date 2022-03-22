Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flag flies at half-staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
Heavy rain showers begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday
Heavy rain showers begin Monday night and continue into Wednesday
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl from Utah
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
FILE - Flooded streets and homes are shown in the Spring Meadow subdivision in LaPlace, La.,...
HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining