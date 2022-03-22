Ottumwa Schools approve “Vision of Excellence” phase of the districts new initiative

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa School District’s board of directors unanimously approved recommendations of the “Vision of Excellence” phase of the “Be the Best” Initiative.

The “Vision of Excellence” phase is the second phase of the district’s initiative and it gives recommendations based on the need to upgrade existing facilities, expand curricular and extracurricular opportunities, and create more personalized learning environments for students across all grade levels.

Recommendations include:

Starting in August 2022, all south-side kindergarten students will attend Pickwick Early Childhood Center.

For the 2022-23 school year, Douma will become a 1-2 building.

Construct a new 3-5 elementary school, located on the Douma campus. After construction is complete in August 2023, south side students in grades 1-5 will attend school at the current Douma location.

For the 2023-24 school year, OHS will become a 10-12 building, Evans will become an 8-9 building, and Liberty will become a 6-7 building.

