Rain showers continue on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Rain showers moved through Southeastern Iowa and Northern Missouri today and showers will continue overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll wake up to scattered showers Wednesday morning and chances for rain are expected to continue through the afternoon. Wednesday highs will stay cool, reaching the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s.

Rain showers are also in the Wednesday evening and overnight forecast with the potential for light snow mixing with the rain. Through Thursday, 0.5 to 1.25 inches of additional rainfall is forecasted across our area with isolated higher amounts possible. Any snow that falls isn’t expected to accumulate on the ground.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.